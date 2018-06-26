Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities have named a person of interest in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 5-year-old boy last week.

Investigators say the person of interest is the female owner of the blue Hyundai Sonata sedan that was turned over to investigators on Sunday.

Forensic analysts with the Accident Investigation Division (AID) are currently combing over the interior and exterior of the vehicle. They are looking for evidence which may connect the car to the accident, as well as evidence pointing to who was driving at the time.

On Friday, 5-year-old Xavier Moy was playing on the 5000 block of Irving Street in West Philadelphia, when he was struck by a car. Police say the driver then fled the scene.

Moy was rushed to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where doctors pronounced him dead.

Since then the FOP has offered a $5,000 reward to anyone who has information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible.

Police have not released the identity of the person of interest, but they do say the woman is cooperating with police. Those working the case say she has hired an attorney.