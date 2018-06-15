Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating another mysterious explosion in Bucks County, this time after a tractor mowing grass struck a device.

Pennsylvania State Police say a Milford Township road crew member was cutting grass along Brick Tavern Road when the tractor he was operating struck an object “that produced a sound similar to an explosion.”

The township worker was not hurt and there was no damage to the tractor. Police say, however, an area of ground “was disturbed.”

Police believe this incident is connected to other mysterious explosions that have been rattling Bucks and Lehigh Counties.

Authorities say more than 20 explosions during the early-morning hours are the reason for the booms happening in the area since April 2.

Federal agencies are also assisting in the investigation.

To date, police say no one has reported any injuries related to the explosions.