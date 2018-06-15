Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HESSTON, Kan. (CBS/AP) — Flames were shooting up to 100 feet in the air after reports of a pipeline fire in Kansas.

New Jersey Congressional Republican Candidate Says ‘Diversity Is A Bunch Of Crap’

A Harvey County dispatcher says the explosion was reported around 7:30 a.m. Friday near the town of Hesston, which is about 30 miles north of Wichita. No injuries have been reported.

The gas line belongs to Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline. Company spokesman Rob Southard says everyone is safe and that the gas supply has been shut off. He says crews will wait until the excess gas in the line burns off before repairing it.

Hamilton Township Firefighters Break Windows Of Car Parked In Front Of Fire Hydrant To Battle Blaze

He says the cause of the fire is under investigation. He says there was no excavation work being done in the area beforehand.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)