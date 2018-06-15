Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SALEM COUNTY, N.J. (Patch.com) — A South Jersey Congressional Republican candidate is taking a different approach to sending out the message that stricter immigration laws will be better for all Americans. Seth Grossman claims the best way to get that message out is to communicate that “the idea of diversity is a bunch of crap.”

Hamilton Township Firefighters Break Windows Of Car Parked In Front Of Fire Hydrant To Battle Blaze

“The best bet for the Republican Party is for Republicans to openly say the idea of diversity is a bunch of crap,” Grossman said in the video which can be seen below. “This country is found on the idea that we hold these truths to be self-evident that we’re all created equal.”

Read more from Patch.com.