SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Upper Bucks and Lehigh Counties are investigating reported loud explosions.

Springfield Township police say there have been multiple reports of loud explosions, with the most recent one happening shortly after 4 a.m. on Tuesday. Police are asking if anyone hears this or can pinpoint the origin, to contact them immediately.

“It is imperative that we get the information as soon as possible in order to track these events,” said police.

Last month, the Richland Township Police Department said they received a few reports of loud explosions which seemed to focus in the area along or close to the borders of Richland and Milford Townships.

There have been no reported injuries from these loud explosions.