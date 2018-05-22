Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Four people have been charged in connection to the stabbing death of a teenager in Paulsboro.

Authorities say 19-year-old Amir Tarpley was killed in a knife fight on Sunday afternoon. The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Aaron Hickox, Archie Hickox, Arteste Ruffin and Kishon Pierce in his death.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Archie Hickox, Aaron’s twin brother, Ruffin and Pierce are currently charged with committing aggravated assault by conspiring with Aaron Hickox to assault Tarpley.

An autopsy determined Tarpley died from a stab wound to the chest.

The suspects have been remanded to the Salem County Correctional Facility pending detention hearings. Charges could be upgraded against them once the investigation is completed.