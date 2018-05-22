Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a teen boy shot in the Fairhill section of Philadelphia is listed in stable condition on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Front Street, where police say a 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to his left foot.

The teen was transported to St. Christopher Hospital for treatment.

Police say no weapon was recovered and no arrest has been made.

The scene is currently being held.