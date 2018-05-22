Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Police
(credit: CBS3)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a teen boy shot in the Fairhill section of Philadelphia is listed in stable condition on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Front Street, where police say a 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to his left foot.

The teen was transported to St. Christopher Hospital for treatment.

Police say no weapon was recovered and no arrest has been made.

The scene is currently being held.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch