Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — ICE officers arrested 49 immigrants in the span of week in the Philadelphia-area, according to the agency’s release on Tuesday.

Of the 49 arrested, ICE says 17 had criminal convictions, 14 had pending criminal charges and six entered the country illegally.

“This operation resulted in multiple arrests of criminal aliens, public safety threats, and individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws,” said ERO Philadelphia Acting Field Office Director Gregory Brawley. “Some of these dangerous individuals had been released to the streets instead of being turned over to ICE on our detainers, which compromises the safety of the homeland that ICE officers strive to protect every day. ICE will continue conducting operations to execute its mission and bring to justice those subjects who jeopardize the sanctity of our immigration laws and the safety of our citizens.”

The 7-day targeted sweep ended on Sunday.