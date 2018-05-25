Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles’ Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks lost about 20 pounds and appears in the best shape of his life. Running back Jay Ajayi seems to have cut some pounds, too, while Super Bowl hero Corey Clement looks even larger than his listed 212 pounds.

One look around the Eagles’ locker room on Tuesday during the first day of their voluntary OTAs suggests this a team that isn’t content with just one Super Bowl championship.

These Eagles want to repeat.

The proof was quite obvious with numerous players on the team. Their physical makeup is different than it was this time last year. Though Clement, the former Glassboro High star, looked larger, his body fat is down to around 8 percent, the lowest it’s ever been, he said.

He said a change in diet had a lot to do with it—and the motivation of getting back and winning another Super Bowl.

“Look around this locker room, a lot of guys are in great shape, and that’s because he had a taste of what winning is about and I know I can speak for everyone in here, we want that taste again,” said Clement, who scored a pivotal TD and set up another in Super Bowl LII.

Ajayi had a bounce in his step during the team workouts, and though Lane Johnson always looks large, he, too, underwent a physical change.

“I weigh the same as I did last year, I just moved some things around into better places,” quipped the All Pro tackle. “The important thing is everyone in here wants to get back to where we were last year, and you see that in how much in shape these guys are. They worked at it. Guys were in the weight room busting it—getting bigger and stronger for this [coming] season.

“We’re the hunted now—and we want to be ready.”

They look it.