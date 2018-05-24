Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Australian Wonder also known as Ben Simmons will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Philadelphia Phillies play the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Simmons, who led the Sixers to a second-round appearance in the NBA Playoffs and 52-win regular season, will get the opportunity to show off his arm strength and accuracy.

Simmons, who is one of three finalists for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year, is a lefty when he hoops but there is no word on what arm he will use to throw come Saturday.