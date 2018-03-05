PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Eagles’ Super Bowl season commemorative film is available for purchase on Blu-Ray and DVD on Tuesday, March 6.

But some season ticket holders got to enjoy an early screening inside the NovaCare Complex auditorium Monday night.

Players Chirs Maragos, Najee Goode and Mack Hollins were on hand for the watch party.

They spoke about this past year before the 75-minute season recap was shown on the big screen. “You get every regular season and post-season game, no matter how good or disappointing the outcome was,” explains the film’s co-producer David Plaut.

As for the bigger moments…

“We obviously spend more time with them,” Plaut tells KYW Newsradio. “Very comprehensively covered with sound on the field, beautiful photography, incredible music. Fans who have seen all the games, they’ll be seeing the Eagles season in a different way when they watch this film.”

Fans cheered all throughout as if they never saw these plays before, with that game-winning field goal against the Giants and the Super Bowl Philly Special receiving the loudest ovations.

#Eagles season ticket holders are getting an early look at the #SuperBowl commemorative film at the NovaCare Complex. And they’re excited! @KYWNewsradio @Eagles pic.twitter.com/LKWiz3VwoM — Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) March 6, 2018

“Oh it was great,” says season ticket holder Dan Kelley. “Seeing it over and over again you just think you’re going to win again, so we loved it.”

“Words can’t describe it,” adds Jack Maxwell, who has been a season ticket holder since the early 1960’s. “It’s just so emotional and such a one time in your life feeling.”

A feeling these fans get to relive whenever they want because copies of the movie were handed out after the showing.