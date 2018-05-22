Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz says he will be visiting the White House next month to celebrate their Super Bowl victory.

Wentz made the comment Tuesday during organized team activities. Some of his teammates have already said they will skip meeting President Donald Trump.

“I know for me, personally, if the team decides as a whole most guys want to go or be a part of it, I will be attending with them,” said Wentz. “I think it’s just a cool way to receive the honor nationally and be recognized.”

Wentz added he doesn’t view the White House visit as a “political thing.”

“I don’t view it as a political thing whatsoever. I don’t really mess with politics very often. I will be involved in going,” said Wentz.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson called it a “great honor” to visit the White House.

“It’s a great honor. We’re still working through some logistics, right now, because we don’t have all details of the day, but excited to be going,” said Pederson.

The Eagles are scheduled to visit the White House on June 5.

Malcolm Jenkins, Chris Long and Torrey Smith have already announced they won’t go to the White House.

“After the visit to the White House was scheduled for June 5, I know as a team we are trying to decide what exactly that looks like,” Jenkins told CBS3 last week. “I think there will be some other things on the list of places that are visited on the trip to D.C. I personally won’t be going to the White House but I will be with the team.”