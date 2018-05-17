Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles have been invited to celebrate their Super Bowl victory at the White House next month.

Jason Kelce: ‘We’ve Been A Starving Dog For 52 Years And One Bowl Of Food Isn’t Going To Suffice’

“President Trump looks forward to welcoming the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House on June 5 to celebrate their Super Bowl LII win,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said in a statement.

Last month, the Eagles said they were working with the White House to discuss “logistics of an upcoming visit.”

“We are honored to receive this invitation and view this not only as an opportunity to be recognized for our on-field accomplishments but also as an opportunity to engage in productive dialogue with the leaders of our country,” the organization said in April.

Sixers Receive 10th Overall Pick In 2018 NBA Draft

Some Eagles players have already said they will not visit the White House, including Chris Long and Malcolm Jenkins.