Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The underdogs are hungry for more, according to one Birds’ player.

Sixers Receive 10th Overall Pick In 2018 NBA Draft

Center of attention on the offensive line and crowd headliner for the Eagles Super Bowl parade, Jason Kelce spoke with “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network on Wednesday, as he expressed the team’s and the city’s desire to win another championship.

"We've been a starving dog for 52 years and one bowl of food isn't going to suffice."@Eagles center Jason Kelce on still being the underdog while trying to repeat as Super Bowl Champs. pic.twitter.com/vbRnSodZWs — GMFB (@gmfb) May 16, 2018

“I still don’t know that we’re getting probably the respect we should be getting as the defending Super Bowl champs,” Kelce said.

“I can tell you that we’ve been a starving dog for 52 years and one bowl of food isn’t going to suffice the appetite. We’re still very much hungry. We’re still ready to get after it. And we’re still trying to repeat as champions.”

The Eagles season begins Sunday night, September 6 when they host the Dirty Birds of the South, Atlanta Falcons.