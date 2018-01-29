PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chris Long did not visit the White House after winning the Super Bowl with the Patriots last year and he would do the same exact thing again this year.

The Eagles’ defensive lineman is now playing against the Patriots in Super Bowl LII and joined Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take on Sunday.

“No, I’m not going to the White House,” Long said. “Are you kidding me?”

Long, 32, signed a two-year deal with the Eagles this offseason, and has been well worth it. In the NFC Title game, Long was a beast and he even retweeted a tweet showing his Pro Football Focus grade of 88.2.

“You know what’s fun about retweeting your stats?” Long told PMT. “Sometimes you gotta do it, so people don’t think you’re washed up. I don’t like retweeting compliments, but I will make an exception if it’s a really good Pro Football Focus grade. So, like I sat there — I was like, ‘Oh God, I’m gonna retweet this because everybody thinks I’m old and washed up…but I’m gonna retweet this [expletive]. And I hit retweet, whatever.”

Not for nothing, but @JOEL9ONE said Philly fans were the loudest he’s ever heard pic.twitter.com/DQyP90kwq4 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) January 29, 2018

Long also talked about the work ethic with the Eagles compared to the Pats.

“Honestly, I think the schedule is going to be similar,” Long said of each team’s Super Bowl week schedules. “We work pretty hard here. That’s an underrated thing. Doug is a players coach, but he pushes us. I think we’re going to keep everything the same and we’re just going to get after it.”