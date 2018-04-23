BREAKING: Police: Crews Investigating Structure Collapse In Philadelphia  
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Super Bowl champion Eagles could soon be headed to the White House.

The team released this statement Monday saying, “We have been in contact with White House representatives and are currently discussing the logistics of an upcoming visit to Washington. We are honored to receive this invitation and view this not only as an opportunity to be recognized for our on-field accomplishments but also as an opportunity to engage in productive dialogue with the leaders of our country.”

credit: CBS3

No details on a possible date have been released.

 

