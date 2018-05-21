Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple football Head Coach Geoff Collins and eight players are fresh off a nine-day trip to Japan, in an effort to grow the game of football and give his players a once in a lifetime experience.

“We picked the right eight guys; they were great,” said Collins. “They were engaged with the community. We did camps and clinics. They were positive. They were active. It was a great experience, an unforgettable experience on many levels.

Collins added, “Some of the guys had problems with the food over there, me included. The breakfast is very American, so I would try to load up on that but the rest of the day the food was very interesting.”

Isaiah Wright said the food and diet was his biggest hurdle.

“Going out there, I knew I was going to eat sushi but when I got out there and seeing what sushi is, I was like. ‘Oh, this is going to be hard.'”

Frank Nutile said he ended up eating an American staple while in Japan.

“I heard there were a lot of visits to McDonald’s,” he said. “I think I ate more McDonald’s in the last week than I have in the last three years.”

Michael Dogby was all about his meal size during visit.

“As a bigger guy, they would give me a four-course meal, which to me was kind of like a snack,” he said.

Dogby said that people were amazed by him everywhere he went.

“When I went out there, everyone was fascinated, touching my arms and asking me how much I eat everyday. I felt like Odell Beckham out there,” he said.

But they all said the best part of the trip was sharing the game they love with others.

“It was just an awesome experience and very fulfilling, seeing this is what we do everyday over here and just seeing how excited those guys were to work with us,” Nutile said. “It was an honor to be selected by coach and be able to represent Temple University and Temple football out there.”