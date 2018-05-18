Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “Wentzylvania” is getting more crowded with Carson babies. Carson is becoming a popular baby name across Pennsylvania thanks to the rise of the star Philadelphia Eagles quarterback.

More couples have been naming their babies Carson after the Eagles drafted Carson Wentz with the second overall pick in 2016.

In 2015, a year before Wentz was taken by the Eagles, the name Carson ranked a lowly 81st in the commonwealth, according to the Social Security Administration. However, in 2016, the Carson name jumped to 59th.

During the Eagles’ Super Bowl season in 2017, the name Carson jumped to 39th most popular in Pennsylvania.

From 2015 to 2017, the number of Carson babies jumped from 181 to 301.

Despite getting injured near the end of the season, Wentz threw for 33 touchdowns and 3,296 yards. Wentz is hoping to be ready for Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season.