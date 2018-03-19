PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This video will surely excite Philadelphia Eagles fans.

Carson Wentz posted an Instagram story on Monday morning showing him throwing a football while wearing a knee brace. The video shows that, although with a brace, that Wentz is able to support his weight as he shifts and bounces into form to throw the ball.

During a game against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 10, Wentz suffered torn ACL. The injury came as a huge blow for the quarterback who had high hopes in participating in the Eagles’ Super Bowl run.

Wentz made it a point to still be involved as much as possible with the team even while he works to rehab his knee.

Wentz hopes to be recovered and back on the field for the start of the season.