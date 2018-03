PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz continues to rehab from his torn ACL. As for his arm, well that’s doing just fine.

Thanks to Jason Peters on Instagram, we now have a short glimpse into Wentz’s rehab.

Sling it! 💪👀 A post shared by @ sportsradio94wip on Mar 9, 2018 at 5:35am PST

Wentz, 25, will enter his third NFL season in 2018. He says his goal is to be ready for Week 1.

The Eagles have a decision to make this offseason with backup and Super Bowl MVP QB Nick Foles, who is under contract for one more season.