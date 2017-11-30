Carson Wentz Is In Elite Company—And He Doesn’t Care

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In a week’s time Carson Wentz was called out by LeBron James, the greatest basketball player on earth, as his new favorite football player. He’s been placed in the same conversation as the legendary Tom Brady for NFL MVP. And it’s an argument that’s growing. The beauty of Wentz is that he doesn’t care. It’s all noise to him. He felt complimented and humbled by the James’ recognition, though quickly blew off any mention of the MVP race between him and Brady.

His focus is on the game ahead—and that’s Seattle.

Whether he likes it or not, whether he’s willing to admit that he peeks at his stats or not, Wentz in his second NFL season is in rare historical company as the quarterback of the 10-1 Eagles and the league leader with 28 touchdown passes.

He has the third-most touchdown passes by a first or second-year quarterback through his team’s first 11 games of a season in NFL history.

The first or second-year quarterbacks with the most touchdown passes through his team’s first 11 games of a season:

PASSING TDS IN TEAM’S 1ST 11 GAMES

Dan Marino* Miami 1984: 30

Kurt Warner* St. Louis 1999: 29

Carson Wentz Philadelphia 2017: 28

Derek Carr Oakland 2015: 24

Jeff Garcia San Francisco 2000: 24

^Pro Football Hall of Famer

The Eagles own the best record in the NFL at 10-1 and Wentz is the fourth first or second-year quarterback to start 10-1 or better through his team’s first 11 games of a season in the Super Bowl era.

The first or second-year quarterbacks to start 10-1 or better in his team’s first 11 games of a season in the Super Bowl era:

RECORD THROUGH TEAM’S FIRST 11 GAMES

Dan Marino* Miami 1984: 11-0

Carson Wentz Philadelphia 2017: 10-1

Dak Prescott Dallas 2016: 10-1

Russell Wilson Seattle 2013: 10-1

*Pro Football Hall of Famer

The Eagles have won nine-straight games. They have the NFL’s best record at 10-1 and can clinch the NFC East division title in Week 13. The nine-game winning streak has included victories in each of its past four by at least 20 points. The Eagles, who play at Seattle on Sunday Night Football, can become the sixth team in NFL history to win five consecutive games all by at least 20 points and the first since the 1999 St. Louis Rams. Four of those five teams went on to win championships. And three of those five teams on the list were quarterbacked by Hall of Famers (St. Louis 1999 Kurt Warner, Green Bay 1961 Bart Starr and Houston 1961 George Blanda).

The teams with five consecutive wins all by 20+ points in NFL history:

TEAM SEASON MOST CONSECUTIVE WINS BY 20+ POINTS

St. Louis 1999 5 (Super Bowl champions)

Green Bay 1961 5 (NFL champions)

Houston Oilers 1961 5 (AFL champions)

Philadelphia 1953 5

Philadelphia 1949 5 (NFL champions)

Philadelphia 2017 4*

*Active streak