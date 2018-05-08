Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It might have felt like the Super Bowl was just yesterday, but single-game tickets for the upcoming Philadelphia Eagles season go on sale this week.

Single-game tickets for preseason and regular season home games go on sale Thursday, May 10 at 10 a.m.

Eagles fans who are interested in purchasing tickets can do so by going to Ticketmaster.com or calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000. There is a four-ticket limit per household.

The Super Bowl champs open the regular season at home against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Sept. 6.