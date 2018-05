PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles have signed quarterback Joe Callahan to a two-year contract.

The Eagles made the announcement on Monday.

Callahan, 24, was signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted rookie out of Wesley College in Delaware in 2016.

The 6-foot, 216-pound QB spent the last two years with the Packers, appearing in one game during the 2017 season.

Callahan is a native of Absecon, New Jersey.