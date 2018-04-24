PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The New York Times is questioning if the Philadelphia Eagles will visit the White House after their Super Bowl victory.

In an article titled “When – if Ever – Will the Super Bowl Champion Eagles Visit the White House?” the Times raised the question if many members of the team would skip out on the visit because they don’t want to be associated with President Donald Trump.

“Nearly three months after they won their first Super Bowl title, the Eagles have not announced details of a White House visit, raising questions about whether many members of the team, which has one of the most liberal owners in the NFL and several prominent players who have said they oppose President Trump’s policies, want to be seen shaking hands with the president,” the Times article reads.

Funeral Home Offers Flyers Fans Condolences After Playoff Elimination

Trump took on the NFL last year saying the league should go after players who kneeled during the national anthem, referring to protesting players as a “son of a bitch.”

The Times reports that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, who donated to a political group supporting Hillary Clinton, called Trump’s presidency “disastrous” in a recording of a private league meeting at NFL headquarters last October. The meeting was held after Trump’s comments and was attended by owners, players and league executives.

“Another fact I want to throw out there: Many of us have no interest in supporting President Trump,” Lurie said in the recording obtained by the Times. Yes, there are some. There are some players who do, too.”

Super Bowl Champion Eagles ‘Discussing’ Visit To White House

The recording continued, “But this is not where you brandish a group of people because they own assets in a sport we love, supporting what many of us perceive as, you know, one disastrous presidency.”

The Eagles told CBS3 in a statement that they have been in contact with the White House to discuss a visit.

“We have been in contact with White House representatives and are currently discussing the logistics of an upcoming visit to Washington. We are honored to receive this invitation and view this not only as an opportunity to be recognized for our on-field accomplishments but also as an opportunity to engage in productive dialogue with the leaders of our country,” the Eagles told CBS3 in a statement.

About 2 Dozen NFL Players Take Knee During National Anthem In London

Eagles players Malcolm Jenkins, Chris Long and Brandon Graham have already said they would not attend.