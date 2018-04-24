PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Sunday, the Philadelphia Flyers fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoff series.

As heartbreaking as the loss is for Philadelphia fans, Pittsburgh fans have recognized their woe and thought it would be kind to offer some mocking condolences to help Philadelphia fans through these hard times.

In a Facebook post by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, a photo of a funeral card is featured accompanied with the text, “Help us send our condolences to the Philadelphia Flyers and their fans, with these custom prayer cards memorializing their run in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Share for all of our friends in Philly!”

The Philadelphia Flyers haven’t won a Stanley Cup since 1975.