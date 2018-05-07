PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Just when Boston fans thought the sun was setting on the Sixers season Philadelphia comes out with a big win on Monday night to stay alive in the NBA Playoffs.

“I knew the Sixers were so good we weren’t going to fold like this,” one fan said.

“I was worried at first but once they started playing I thought they were going to win,” said another fan.

NBA Playoffs: Sixers Beat Celtics 103-92 To Avoid Game 4 Elimination

Fans poured out of the Wells Fargo Center hopeful for a historic comeback.

“Go Philly! We’re going to game 7 and winning,” said one man leaving Monday night’s game.

But before that happens, Game 5 needs to go down in Boston on Wednesday night and if that goes right the Sixers will play again right here in Philly on Friday.

“I just can’t wait to be back here on Friday after we take care of business in Boston on Wednesday,” said one Sixers fan.