PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Philadelphia police are still searching for those responsible in the fatal shooting of a Temple University student on Saturday night.

Officers found Daniel Duignam, a 21-year-old student at Temple’s Fox School of Business, shot multiple times shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Temple University Confirms 21-Year-Old Student, Daniel Duignam, Was Shot To Death In Apartment

Philadelphia Police Homicide Capt. John Ryan said during a press conference on Monday that Duignam called 911, telling the dispatcher he couldn’t breathe.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the apartment ransacked and no forced entry. Ryan says they believe Duignam knew who was inside the apartment with him at the time and that money was taken from his apartment.

“We’re looking for anyone who might have information,” said Ryan.

Police say there are currently no suspects.

“On behalf of everyone at Temple, I want to extend my deepest sympathies to Daniel’s family and friends at this tragic time. They are in the thoughts and prayers of us all. The death of a member of Temple University’s community takes an enormous emotional toll on all of us,” Temple University President Richard Englert said in a statement.

A message from President Englert—Sharing sad news: https://t.co/KZy5MtRGoY — Temple University (@TempleUniv) May 6, 2018

Those that knew Duignam have taken to social media to send condolences.

It is with great sadness and utter disbelief having lost a member of the Blue Eagle Basketball family at such a young age. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Duignam family.#Degs #Alwayssmiling#blueeagleforever

Coach Arndt & Staff pic.twitter.com/7fYI3cimHj — Nazareth Basketball (@NAZhoops) May 6, 2018

The 21-year-old student was from Tatamy, Pennsylvania, about 55 miles north of Philadelphia.

Duignam’s grandfather was the former mayor of Tatamy.

In a post on the Tatamy Borough’s Facebook page, current Mayor Christopher Moren called his death a “senseless tragedy.”

“I am beyond heartbroken to let you know that one of our own has fallen to a senseless tragedy. Dan was the grandson of former Mayor Luke Duignam. I cannot imagine their pain and sadness,” said Moren.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)