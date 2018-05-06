PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Temple University junior was found shot to death in his North Philadelphia apartment.

Around 9 p.m. on Saturday night, police arrived at the 1700 block of Diamond Street to reports of a shooting.

Temple University tweeted Saturday night alerting students to avoid the area.

TUalert: Shooting reported at 1700 block of Diamond Street. Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding. — Temple University (@TempleUniv) May 6, 2018

They found Daniel Duignam, a 21-year-old business student from Tatamy in Northampton County, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was found suffering from several gunshot wounds to the chest, groin, and forearm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, Temple University’s President Richard M. Englert said, “On behalf of everyone at Temple, I want to extend my deepest sympathies to Daniel’s family and friends at this tragic time. They are in the thoughts and prayers of us all. The death of a member of Temple University’s community takes an enormous emotional toll on all of us. That is especially true amid the stress that occurs during finals and the close of the academic year. I urge everyone to seek help should you experience difficulty during this time.”

A message from President Englert—Sharing sad news: https://t.co/KZy5MtRGoY — Temple University (@TempleUniv) May 6, 2018

Counseling services will be offered to students on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. and throughout the week.

Temple University Police and Philadelphia Police are still investigating the crime.

They do not believe this was a random act, but no arrests have been made.

Temple University will enhance patrols in the areas surrounding the campus.

Anyone with information about Daniel’s death is urged to call 215-204-1234 or use the confidential tip line at 215-204-6493.