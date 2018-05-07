MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A dog who went underwent emergency surgery last month after it was found emaciated in a Delaware County park has died.

The Providence Animal Center announced Sunday that Sly passed away. The dog was found on April 24 in Deshong Park in Chester. The animal shelter said Sly was just “skin and bones” at the time and was “left to die.”

“With incredible sadness, we must share the news that Sly has crossed the Rainbow Bridge. His expert team of caretakers at Penn made every effort to stabilize him, and in the end, his lungs just couldn’t handle it,” the shelter said in a Facebook post.

The shelter added, “We’re proud we could do absolutely everything possible to attempt to save him – all because of the support we received from you. We will forever be left with Sly’s outsized footprints on our collective (currently broken) heart. We love you, big boy. It’s been an honor.”

Sly contracted pneumonia before his death.

Vets performed emergency surgery on Sly when he was initially brought in after an X-ray determined he had a rope toy blocking his intestines. He only weighed about 50 pounds at the time. His stomach was shaved and vets believe he recently had an ultrasound or catheter.

Anyone with information about Sly’s abandonment is asked to call (610) 566-1370, extension 214, or email RRiggle@ProvidenceAC.org.