PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A dog who was left to die in a park is finally eating after undergoing emergency surgery Tuesday night.

The dog was found by a humane officer in Deshong Park, in Chester, according to Providence Animal Center.

“The dog was skin and bones, unable to lift his head,” said the animal center in a Facebook post.

Providence Animal Center says when the dog first arrived to the center he weighed about 50 pounds, potentially half or a little more than half of what his body weight should be. His stomach and arm areas were shaved. Vets believe he could have recently had a ultrasound or catheter.

The Providence Animal Center named the dog, Sly, after Philly’s own Sylvester Stallone. Why name him after the “Rocky” star? Because he’s a fighter, the animal center said.

Vets performed emergency surgery on Sly after an x-ray determined that he had a rope toy blocking his intestines. Sly was taken to an overnight emergency facility where he would have 24-hour care.

As of Wednesday morning, officials say Sly was standing, wagging his tail and trying to lift his head. He returned to Providence Animal Center to recover throughout the afternoon.

Sly is heading to a medical foster home with one of his lifesavers, Dr. Gia Croce. He was one of the vets who performed surgery on Sly Tuesday night. Dr. Croce and his family took Sly for a walk on the wet grass, using towels as slings.

While the center is confident that he will make a full recovery, doctors found a corneal ulcer in his right eye, which appears to have ruptured. It is likely that Sly will lose his right eye, but they are monitoring and treating it.

The Providence Animal Center Humane Officers are seeking information from local vets regarding Sly’s condition, and ultimately, his abandonment.

Anyone with information is asked to call (610) 566-1370, extension 214, or email RRiggle@ProvidenceAC.org.