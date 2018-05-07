Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting and robbing a woman outside the Cherry Hill Mall in broad daylight last week.

It happened in the mall’s parking lot on Thursday, around 1:30 p.m.

Cherry Hill police say the 52-year-old woman was walking back to her car when she was approached by the suspect. That’s when police say 19-year-old Adris R. Parker pushed her into the back seat of her car, groped her and demanded money.

Parker fled after the woman gave him an undisclosed amount of cash, say police. She was not seriously injured.

Parker was later arrested by Merchantville police.

He was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact and theft.

Anyone who may have further information regarding this robbery is encouraged to contact the Cherry Hill Police Department at 856-488-7828. Information may also be submitted anonymously via tips@cherryhillpolice.com.