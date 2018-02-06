PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: Millions Expected To Greet Eagles | Full Parade Information | SEPTA Plans For Parade | Schools Closing Thursday | Many Hotels Sold OutComplete Eagles Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  BREAKING: Judge Reinstates Manslaughter Charges Against Amtrak Engineer Involved In Deadly 2015 Derailment  
WASHINGTON (CBS) — It was time for one Massachusetts lawmaker to “pay up” following the Eagles’ Super Bowl win.

Rep. Michael Capuano, D-Mass., is wearing an Eagles helmet around Capitol Hill after losing a bet to Rep. Bob Brady, D-Pa.

“When you lose a bet you have to pay up. Congrats to the Eagles. As a lifelong Boston sports fan I understand droughts. Thanks to the Patriots for another great season. Pitchers and catchers report in less than 2 weeks. Go Red Sox!” Capuano tweeted.

The Patriots fan was also spotted wearing the helmet while entering the House Financial Services Committee hearing.

The Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night. Millions are expected to pack the City of Brotherly Love on Thursday for the parade.

