PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An Eagles’ Super Bowl parade is finally happening and now we know when.

The City of Philadelphia announced Monday that the parade will take place Thursday, Feb. 8.

Merrill Reese: “Eagles Fans Everywhere, This Is For You”

It will easily be the biggest celebration since the Phillies’ 2008 World Series parade.

Some Celebrations Turn Rowdy As Thousands Of Eagles Fans Take To Streets Following Super Bowl Victory

The parade will tentatively start at 11 a.m. at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue, before heading north to the Art Museum.

Further details will be announced during a news conference at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in dramatic fashion in Super Bowl LII, winning 41-33.

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was named Super Bowl MVP.

