By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Eagles, eagles 2017, Local TV, Super Bowl LII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Merrill Reese has waited his entire life to call an Eagles Super Bowl victory.

On Sunday night, the 75-year-old Eagles play-by-play announcer finally was able to say, “The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions” on SportsRadio 94WIP. 

“Batted around…and incomplete! And the game is over,” Reese exclaimed. “The game is over! The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions. Eagles fans everywhere, this is for you. Let the celebration begin!”

 

The Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII on Sunday evening in dramatic fashion.

“If this a dream, wake me up!” Reese’s partner and former Eagle Mike Quick said.

