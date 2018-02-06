PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles fans were not happy with NFL NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth during the Super Bowl broadcast and neither was Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long.
On two close calls — both ruled touchdowns by the Eagles — Collinsworth seemed confident both were incomplete.
On Zach Ertz’s 11-yard touchdown with 2:22 left in the game, Collinsworth was also confused. “I don’t know. That ball comes loose,” said Collinsworth on Ertz’s touchdown. “I’m not even taking a guess.”
Eventually, Collinsworth said, “I think they have to overturn it.”
After a long review, the ruling was confirmed and it was a touchdown.
“Immediately Chris Long knew he was in trouble,” Collinsworth said on the Brady drop.
On Corey Clement’s 22-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone, Collinsworth said, “I’m stunned” when the ruling on the field (a touchdown) was upheld. “I give up. I give up. If that ball is not loose in his arms when that last football came down, I give up,” said Collinsworth.