PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles fans were not happy with NFL NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth during the Super Bowl broadcast and neither was Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long.

On two close calls — both ruled touchdowns by the Eagles — Collinsworth seemed confident both were incomplete.

On Zach Ertz’s 11-yard touchdown with 2:22 left in the game, Collinsworth was also confused. “I don’t know. That ball comes loose,” said Collinsworth on Ertz’s touchdown. “I’m not even taking a guess.”

Eventually, Collinsworth said, “I think they have to overturn it.”

After a long review, the ruling was confirmed and it was a touchdown.

Watching the rerun of our game on NFL Network…. not sure it’s sunk in yet. It’s way less nerve racking and way more entertaining when you know how it ends!!! — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 6, 2018

Ertz takes 17 steps and Collinsworth says he thinks they have to overturn it 😂😂😂😂 — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 6, 2018

He also thought it’s my job to run with Tom Brady w QB wheel route on a reverse pass. Lmao. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 6, 2018

“Immediately Chris Long knew he was in trouble,” Collinsworth said on the Brady drop.

Cris is actually a good dude and someone I’ve known for a long time. Just didn’t get that one. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 6, 2018

On Corey Clement’s 22-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone, Collinsworth said, “I’m stunned” when the ruling on the field (a touchdown) was upheld. “I give up. I give up. If that ball is not loose in his arms when that last football came down, I give up,” said Collinsworth.