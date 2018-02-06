PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: Millions Expected To Greet Eagles | Full Parade Information | SEPTA Plans For Parade | Schools Closing Thursday | Many Hotels Sold OutComplete Eagles Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos   
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This Eagles fan took a Super Bowl momento that isn’t for sale: a chair from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

According to this video from Barstool Sports, he checked the chair at the coat check!

The Eagles won the Super Bowl 41-33, their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

There is expected to be millions of people in attendance for Thursday’s historic Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia.

