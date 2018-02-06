PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This Eagles fan took a Super Bowl momento that isn’t for sale: a chair from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.
According to this video from Barstool Sports, he checked the chair at the coat check!
The Eagles won the Super Bowl 41-33, their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history.
There is expected to be millions of people in attendance for Thursday’s historic Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia.