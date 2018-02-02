PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The troll game is strong on the Philadelphia Police Department’s Twitter account.

The department is having fun going at the Boston Police Department’s Twitter page after they posted a picture of an eagle statue wearing a Patriots winter hat and scarf.

We tried but he had nowhere to land…light poles too greasy. pic.twitter.com/k0u4tqix69 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 2, 2018

“It’s about time you guys set that eagle free! Go Eagles! #FlyEaglesFly,” Philly police responded.

Boston PD shot right back with the Crisco references.

“We tried but he had nowhere to land…light poles too greasy.”

Obviously, Philly police would not tolerate that.

We understand. It must be tough not having a hometown football team to root for! pic.twitter.com/07pqrrX0Gx — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) February 2, 2018

“We understand. It must be tough not having a hometown football team to root for!” Philly police tweeted, showing a map of how far Boston is from Foxborough.

Boston PD tried to fire back with a map of New England, but it included New York City in it. Philly police could not help themselves after that miscue.

“Wait a second. So #NYC is part of New England now? Five rings aren’t enough? Are you now trying to co-opt the two rings that the @Giants got from you guys as well?!”

Wait a second. So #NYC is part of New England now? Five rings aren't enough? Are you now trying to co-opt the two rings that the @Giants got from you guys as well?! pic.twitter.com/Vtoza51K1e — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) February 2, 2018

Your move, Boston.

The Eagles face the Patriots Sunday in Super Bowl LII.