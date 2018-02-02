SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  BREAKING:  School Delays
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles fans are making their voice heard on social media, and so far they’re winning the hashtag war.

#FlyEaglesFly is the number one trending hashtag related to the Super Bowl, according to Talkwalker.

The analytics company found #FlyEaglesFly has been mentioned online 871,349 in the last 30 days, beating out #SuperBowl, which had 608,260 mentions in the last 30 days.

Philly fans also have the third top trending hashtag, with #Eagles clocking in at 593,198 mentions.

Meanwhile, #GoPats is the fourth most used Super Bowl hashtag with 422,412 mentions and #Patriots was number seven with 219,597 mentions in the last 30 days.

Overall, in the last month, more than 10.6 million posts have referenced the Super Bowl.

