MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will never lack in the confidence department.
Jeffery might have given some bulletin-board material to the New England Patriots ahead of Sunday’s matchup, when he guaranteed an Eagles Super Bowl win during an interview with NFL.com.
“Ain’t no if. Ain’t no if, man. Speak it into existence. When we win this game on Sunday, ain’t no telling [what] we’re going to do, but we’re probably going to celebrate, have some fun,” said Jeffery.
The wide receiver added, “We’re bringing that trophy back to Philly, man.”
Jeffery has a history of making predictions.
After the Chicago Bears’ 2016 season came to an end, Jeffery guaranteed “we’ll win the Super Bowl next year” coming off a 3-13 season.
However, Jeffery signed with the Eagles last March and clarified his statement in November.
“I never said a team, though,” Jeffery told ESPN.com. “I never said a team.”
The Eagles face the Patriots on Sunday in Super Bowl LII.