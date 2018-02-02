SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos   
Filed Under:Alshon Jeffery, eagles 2017, Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LII

MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will never lack in the confidence department.

Jeffery might have given some bulletin-board material to the New England Patriots ahead of Sunday’s matchup, when he guaranteed an Eagles Super Bowl win during an interview with NFL.com.

Survey: 14 Million Americans Plan To Call Out Sick Day After Super Bowl

“Ain’t no if. Ain’t no if, man. Speak it into existence. When we win this game on Sunday, ain’t no telling [what] we’re going to do, but we’re probably going to celebrate, have some fun,” said Jeffery.

The wide receiver added, “We’re bringing that trophy back to Philly, man.”

Jeffery has a history of making predictions.

After the Chicago Bears’ 2016 season came to an end, Jeffery guaranteed “we’ll win the Super Bowl next year” coming off a 3-13 season.

#FlyEaglesFly Is The Top Super Bowl-Related Hashtag

However, Jeffery signed with the Eagles last March and clarified his statement in November.

“I never said a team, though,” Jeffery told ESPN.com. “I never said a team.”

The Eagles face the Patriots on Sunday in Super Bowl LII.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch