PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Are you thinking it might be a little tough to get up early the day after the Super Bowl and you might be calling out sick on Monday?
A new survey suggests 14 million Americans who plan to watch the big game intend to call out sick Monday.
The day after the Super Bowl is said to be the biggest sick day of the year.
Twenty-five percent of the people surveyed say the Monday after the Super Bowl should be a national holiday.
The survey was commissioned by Mucinex and the Workforce Institute at Kronos Incorporated.