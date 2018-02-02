SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos   
Filed Under:eagles 2017, Local TV, Super Bowl LII, Super Bowl sick day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Are you thinking it might be a little tough to get up early the day after the Super Bowl and you might be calling out sick on Monday?

#FlyEaglesFly Is The Top Super Bowl-Related Hashtag

A new survey suggests 14 million Americans who plan to watch the big game intend to call out sick Monday.

The day after the Super Bowl is said to be the biggest sick day of the year.

Twenty-five percent of the people surveyed say the Monday after the Super Bowl should be a national holiday.

Pat’s King Of Steaks Alters Name In Honor Of The Eagles 

The survey was commissioned by Mucinex and the Workforce Institute at Kronos Incorporated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch