It’s Ben Simmons Time

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s finally, sort of, here.

Sure, it is preseason, but Ben Simmons will make his debut in a 76ers uniform in a real basketball game tonight at 7:00 p.m. when the Sixers host the Grizzlies.

And you should be excited, very, very excited.

Simmons, 21, was of course Philly’s No. 1 overall pick in 2016, but missed the entire season last year after breaking a bone in his foot days before the start of preseason. Now, Simmons is healthy, and he is set to become one of — if not the (Joel Embiid and Carson Wentz will have something to say about this) — the biggest star in Philadelphia.

In all honesty, Simmons is young and expected to do a lot immediately for the Sixers. He has his shortcoming when it comes to his jump shot and may even be shooting with the wrong hand, as The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor continues to point out.

Ben Simmons’s talents should rev up a Sixers team ready to take the next step. #MADEinPHILA https://t.co/MdpRMqbuzh — The Ringer (@ringer) October 3, 2017

But as Nicky Boone once told Sheryl Yoast, “I. Do. Not. Care.” I won’t let his shooting woes curb my enthusiasm on Simmons, a 6-10 fluid, dynamic, athletic, point-guard who can go from basket to basket in the blink of an eye and finish with either hand. Simmons scored 23 points in Sunday’s blue x white scrimmage.

Simmons’ vision, size, strength, speed, and intelligence is what separates him from other basketball players. If he ever develops a jump shot, it’s game over.

Simmons and his unique skill set will finally be on display on Wednesday night and I thought I’d let you know: I’m ready for Simmons to take the league by storm.