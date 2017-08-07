Ben Simmons: ‘I Would Have Killed The Old Me On The Court’

BREAKING: Darren Daulton Passes Away After Battle With Brain Cancer | Phillies Alumni Remember Dutch | 94WIP Pays Tribute 

August 7, 2017 3:28 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben Simmons is doing a good job of getting 76ers fans hyped for the 2017-18 season.

Simmons, 21, missed his entire first NBA season after having foot surgery and posted on his Instagram account on Monday saying, “I would have killed the old me on the court.”

Simmons was Philadelphia’s No. 1 overall pick in 2016.

Simmons is expected to be the Sixers’ primary ball handler on offense and — along with the additions of 2017 No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz and J.J. Redick (and a healthy Joel Embiid, of course) — lead the team to playoff contention in 2017-18.

