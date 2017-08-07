Ben Simmons: ‘I Would Have Killed The Old Me On The Court’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben Simmons is doing a good job of getting 76ers fans hyped for the 2017-18 season.
Related: Ben Simmons Hangs With 12-Year-Old Fan Who Has Cerebral Palsy
Simmons, 21, missed his entire first NBA season after having foot surgery and posted on his Instagram account on Monday saying, “I would have killed the old me on the court.”
Roughly a year since I arrived in Philly and some think I've stayed the same. I've had a year to learn, experience and develop my game to the point where I'm ready grab this up coming season by the throat. Looking back now I would have killed the old me on the court. Philly, it's going to be a scary sight. Let's go! 💪🏽
Simmons was Philadelphia’s No. 1 overall pick in 2016.
Simmons is expected to be the Sixers’ primary ball handler on offense and — along with the additions of 2017 No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz and J.J. Redick (and a healthy Joel Embiid, of course) — lead the team to playoff contention in 2017-18.