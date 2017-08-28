Ben Simmons’ Goal: To Be NBA’s Best Player

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben Simmons’ doesn’t want to be the best rookie, or the best point-forward, or the best Australian player.
Ben Simmons wants to be the best. Period.
“My goal is to be the best in the league,” he told ESPN. “I’m not worried about other rookies — I’m worried about the guys at the top, and that’s where I want to be.”
Simmons, 21, missed his entire rookie season after fracturing his foot just before the start of the season. He’s finally ready to go.
“Physically I feel really good,” Simmons told ESPN.
As a team the Sixers have openly talked about making the playoffs.
“Our goal is to get there [to the playoffs] and win,” Simmons said. “We don’t doubt each other, as long as we work hard we might [be able to].”
The Sixers have added veterans J.J. Redick and Amir Johnson and a No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz to Simmons, Joel Embiid, Dario Saric, and Robert Covington.