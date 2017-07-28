Markelle Fultz: ‘We’re Going To Be In The Playoffs’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers certainly do not lack confidence.
With a healthy Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, plus the additions of J.J. Redick, Amir Johnson, and No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz many believe the Sixers can go from 28 wins to a playoff berth.
Fultz expects the Sixers to make the playoffs.
“We’re going to be in the playoffs this year, and I think everybody is willing to put forth their best effort and listen to the coaches and listen to the bench,” Fultz told CSNPhilly at Sixers’ day camp at Valley Forge Military Academy.
“We’ve got to just do whatever it takes to get there. That’s practicing even harder, that’s doing extra work in the gym by ourselves, I mean, we’re going to do whatever it takes.”
The 94WIP Morning Show asked fans which teams is more likely to reach the postseason in 2017-18, and a slight majority picked the Sixers.