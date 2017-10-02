Ben Simmons Dominates Sixers’ Blue-White Scrimmage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was the first time Philadelphia fans got a chance to see Ben Simmons play 5-on-5 basketball.

It Simmons did not disappoint.

The Sixers’ 2016 No. 1 overall pick reportedly scored 23 points, with 14 coming in the final two quarters of the game.

According to NJ.com’s Jake Pavorsky, all of Simmons’ points came within the restricted area of three point line. He was 0-3 on jump shots.

Simmons ties it back up. 11 seconds to go. pic.twitter.com/9pj85UkvvM — Jake Pavorsky (@JakePavorsky) October 1, 2017

Ben Simmons finishes a layup with his left hand. This is good pic.twitter.com/gAyfeQQULX — Jake Pavorsky (@JakePavorsky) October 1, 2017

Ben Simmons has now reached the "in my bag" portion of the scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/OfgFNhWI9z — Jake Pavorsky (@JakePavorsky) October 1, 2017

“His breakaway speed, his ability to get to the rim with his size or find others is elite,” Brett Brown said via NJ.com. “And it’s only going to get more advanced the more comfortable he is playing in the system and with his teammates.”

You can watch the full scrimmage here.

The Sixers open their preseason schedule on Wednesday at home against the Grizzlies.