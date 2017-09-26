Eskin To Embiid: ‘Take Bubble Wrap Off And Play’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We all know Howard Eskin is the biggest critic of The Process there is.

Eskin was a vocal detractor of former Sixers general manager Sam Hinkie, and often expresses his displeasure for those who support him — including his own son and 94WIP programming director Spike Eskin.

On Monday during the Sixers media day, Joel “The Process” Embiid called out Howard Eskin for his report, which stated that Embiid’s agent wants a new contract before the center resumes playing 5-on-5 basketball.

Eskin showed up at the Sixers’ practice facility in Camden, New Jersey and this happened.

If there's one video you need to watch today, it's @joelembiid hitting a 👌 in Howard Eskin's eyeballs. 😂😂😂 A post shared by @sportsradio94wip on Sep 25, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

Late on Monday, Embiid tweeted the video with the caption: “Howard is a bum and his son Spike is the man,” but later deleted the tweet.

A deleted tweet from @joelembiid calling Howard a bum and Spike the man 🤣🐐(h/t GipperGrove/Twitter) A post shared by @sportsradio94wip on Sep 26, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

Eskin, of course, responded on Tuesday to Embiid’s deleted tweet telling the Sixers center to “take off the bubble wrap.”

Please @JoelEmbiid come up w something better than "bum".And please take the bubble wrap off and play 5 on 5. U need to play @SportsRadioWIP https://t.co/MrVAVcjtjH — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) September 26, 2017

This isn’t the first team Eskin and Embiid have gotten into it on social media. Embiid went after Eskin during #RTArmageddon, mocking “The King” for being skeptical about Dario Saric coming over to the team.

Embiid, 23, has played just 31 career NBA games after three seasons. On March 24th, Embiid underwent successful minor arthroscopic surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee. However, Embiid has still not been cleared for 5-on-5 activities, but Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo says he is expected to be ready for the regular season.