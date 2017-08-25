Howard Eskin Reflects Back 31 Years After Hosting First Ever WIP Show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Love him or hate him, you have to respect him.

Howard Eskin, better known as King in Philadelphia, has been hosting sports talk radio shows on WIP since August 25th, 1986 — exactly 31 years ago today, when he hosted the first ever show.

31 years ago on August 25,1986 @SportsRadioWIP then 610wip aired its first sportstalk show. I was lucky enough 2b host. Now we are dominant — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) August 24, 2017

“The show at that time was at 19th and Walnut. It was in the — oh, what was the name of that building? The Wellington building, right across from Rittenhouse Square and it was an apartment building where WIP was located,” Eskin told Andrew Porter on the Pulse Of Philly and The Howard Eskin Podcast.

Eskin, 66, still appears on 94WIP almost daily and hosts a Saturday morning show (8-10 a.m.) from the Borgata. He is arguably the most polarizing sports media figure in the city known for his strong takes and misspelled tweets. Eskin sticks to his opinions, something that has become rare in today’s sports-social media landscape.

“Hey listen, I have fun getting information and that’s what helps me formulate opinions,” said Eskin. “I don’t flip flop because people will figure you out fairly quickly.”

In the 2000’s, Allen Iverson had the city on fire. Eskin, however, remained critical of AI throughout his career for his lack of work ethic and shoot-first style. Iverson’s career ended quickly and without a championship.

“Once players separate themselves from the game — and I really believe that Allen Iverson knew I was right,” Eskin said. “He didn’t want to admit it because he just wanted to party, which really did shorten his career. He could have played at least three, maybe four more productive years.

“But now, every time he comes into town, he’s always very, very gracius. We talk. If I send him a text, he gets back to me.”

Eskin has met countless sports personalities and celebrities throughout his career. He has too many stories for one podcast.

“When you start thinking about Ted Williams, and Walter Payton, and T.O,” Eskin said. “You have memories, and there’s been so many more on sports talk radio. I had Muhammad Ali on the air with me, and I’ve been with him probably four or five times. There’s so many things in my career that I’ve done that I would never change, but it’s the people that you have on — not the era’s. Because there’s always something good in every era.”

