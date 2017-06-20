Joel Embiid Blasts Howard Eskin During #RTArmageddon

June 20, 2017 7:52 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers fans created #RTArmageddon on Monday, as fans began retweeting old anti-Sam Hinkie takes when the team announced their trade for the No. 1 overall pick.

Related: Official: 76ers Trade With Celtics For No. 1 Pick

The best moment came on Monday evening, when Sixers center Joel Embiid got into the act, retweeting 94WIP’s Howard Eskin.

Eskin, of course, responded.

Eskin has been a Hinkie basher over the past five years, but supports new GM Bryan Colangelo. He joined the 94WIP Morning Show on Tuesday morning calling Hinkie fans “such pathetic losers.”

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2017 Guide To Philadelphia's Center City Sips
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch