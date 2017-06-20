Joel Embiid Blasts Howard Eskin During #RTArmageddon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers fans created #RTArmageddon on Monday, as fans began retweeting old anti-Sam Hinkie takes when the team announced their trade for the No. 1 overall pick.
The best moment came on Monday evening, when Sixers center Joel Embiid got into the act, retweeting 94WIP’s Howard Eskin.
Eskin, of course, responded.
Eskin has been a Hinkie basher over the past five years, but supports new GM Bryan Colangelo. He joined the 94WIP Morning Show on Tuesday morning calling Hinkie fans “such pathetic losers.”