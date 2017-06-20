Joel Embiid Blasts Howard Eskin During #RTArmageddon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers fans created #RTArmageddon on Monday, as fans began retweeting old anti-Sam Hinkie takes when the team announced their trade for the No. 1 overall pick.

The best moment came on Monday evening, when Sixers center Joel Embiid got into the act, retweeting 94WIP’s Howard Eskin.

Eskin, of course, responded.

Joel. First dealing with my comment about you. Didn't play a minute first two seasons here and I never said Dario would not come.. more. .. https://t.co/tv2gIFw2jh — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) June 20, 2017

And u have played meaningful minutes, but not enough. #sixers need u playing 70 games to win championship and more than 30 mins to win title https://t.co/tv2gIFw2jh — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) June 20, 2017

I will buy Shirley temples for @JoelEmbiid for a full season if he plans 70 games this season. I'm rooting for him. https://t.co/5dngxdaaYm — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) June 20, 2017

I'm rooting for @JoelEmbiid . Just need him to play. Not asking that much. https://t.co/iYvTOYhwrn — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) June 20, 2017

Eskin has been a Hinkie basher over the past five years, but supports new GM Bryan Colangelo. He joined the 94WIP Morning Show on Tuesday morning calling Hinkie fans “such pathetic losers.”