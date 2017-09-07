Report: Joel Embiid’s Agent Wants New Contract Before He Plays 5-On-5

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There have been rumors circulating that Sixers center Joel Embiid has not yet been cleared for five-on-five activity.

94WIP’s Howard Eskin reported on Thursday, that Embiid’s agent is seeking a new deal for his client, before he resumes playing basketball.

“Here is breaking news,” Eskin said on the 94WIP Midday Show. “I understand — and I was gonna sit on this and wait on it, but since you asked me the question I will answer it. He’s not ready for five on five play, according to the Sixers. But what I understand is, his agent wants a new contract before he — remember he’s eligible to get a new deal. Now, if you’re the Sixers you can’t give him a max deal until you see that he can play, how many games he can play during the season.

“But my understanding, part of the reason that they’re saying — whoever it is that is saying that he’s not ready for five on five play, is because — and Joel Embiid, I don’t think worries about the money, but they listen to their agents. And the agent wants a new contract.”