Eagles To Practice At Mike Trout’s Home Baseball Stadium

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have a practice scheduled for Monday, December 4th at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, according to SI.com’s Peter King.

Angel Stadium is, of course, home of massive Birds fan Mike Trout.

The Eagles will be on the west coast for two weeks in a row, as the play at the Seahawks on Sunday, December 3rd and then at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 10th. So in between games, they will apparently practice at Angel Stadium.

Trout, an Angels star outfielder and Millville, New Jersey native, is a huge Philadelphia sports fan and a close friend of Carson Wentz’s. Trout, 26, is often spotted attending Eagles games in Philadelphia.

